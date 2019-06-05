City decides to keep traffic light at Market and Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN — The city decided not to remove a traffic light at the corner of Market and Boardman streets after receiving comments on a plan to remove and replace various traffic lights in the downtown area.

Instead, the city will upgrade the light to make it more visible, according to the public works department.

The project includes replacing 11 traffic lights and eliminating 6 others that a study determined were no longer needed. The lights are along Fifth and Wick avenues and Front Street.

The work will be done in 2021. The cost is estimated at $1 million to $2 million with all of it covered 100 percent by federal funding except the Market and Boardman streets light, which the city will pay to improve.