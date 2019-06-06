Canfield residents vent about flooding problems

CANFIELD — City residents still reeling from last week’s heavy storm, rising waters and flood damage brought their concerns about the city’s inadequate stormwater infrastructure at tonight's council meeting.

Wade Calhoun, city manager, said any remedy would be incremental and years long, as a three-to-five-year analysis and prioritization of stormwater projects continues, potentially leading to another three years of renovation.

Sarah Searcy, who moved to the city in 2016, said her Hood Drive home floods three to four times a year, leading to water cleanup, ruined interior and anti-microbial treatments to protect her young children from mold.

Tim Batton of Garwood Drive said his sanitary backup system hasn’t worked since he moved in 20 years ago.

“I’ve had to spend a little bit each year to clean up and throw away,” he said.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com