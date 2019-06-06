Campbell council seeks to eliminate police department position
CAMPBELL — City council moved to a third and final reading an ordinance that if adopted will eliminate a sergeant position in the police department through attrition.
Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, voted against the ordinance at tonight’s meeting, arguing that eliminating the position might remove an incentive for police officers to stay in the city.
Council President George Levendis said the elimination was recommended by police Chief Patrick Kelly after the council requested department heads to identify possible ways to reduce spending.
He said removing the position is likely to save $16,462 annually.
Rich said she would hold off supporting the measure until she had more information.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 23, 2016 12:06 a.m.
Campbell Council plans to eliminate police lieutenant rank
- December 22, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Campbell considers eliminating lieutenant position in police department
- December 10, 2002 midnight
EAST PALESTINE City weighs reducing income-tax credit
- October 10, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Campbell voters to decide on 14 amendments to city’s charter
- September 2, 2010 12:07 a.m.
Campbell council rejects police contract
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.