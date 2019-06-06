Campbell council seeks to eliminate police department position


June 5, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

CAMPBELL — City council moved to a third and final reading an ordinance that if adopted will eliminate a sergeant position in the police department through attrition.

Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, voted against the ordinance at tonight’s meeting, arguing that eliminating the position might remove an incentive for police officers to stay in the city.

Council President George Levendis said the elimination was recommended by police Chief Patrick Kelly after the council requested department heads to identify possible ways to reduce spending.

He said removing the position is likely to save $16,462 annually.

Rich said she would hold off supporting the measure until she had more information.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750