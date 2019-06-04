Trump expects tariffs on Mexico to go in effect


June 4, 2019 at 10:06a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he expects to begin hitting Mexico with tariffs next week in a dispute over illegal immigration.

Trump says “millions” of migrants entering the U.S. through Mexico is “unacceptable” and that Mexico must stop it. He says he thinks Mexico will take steps to halt the migrant flow but, “if they won’t, we’re going to put tariffs on.”

The president last week threatened to impose a monthly 5% tariff on Mexican imports starting Monday, rising to a total of 25 percent by October.

Mexican officials are in Washington to meet with their Trump administration counterparts and predicted Tuesday that an agreement could be reached during talks scheduled for Wednesday to avoid the tariffs.

Trump commented at a news conference in London with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May.

