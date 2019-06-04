Spring 2020 goal for North Phelps Street pedestrian mall

YOUNGSTOWN — A pedestrian mall along a section of North Phelps Street should be ready by next spring.

Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said today that the city probably will bid the work in the fall with the project starting after Christmas and be finished by spring 2020.

The city has talked for years about closing North Phelps Street between West Commerce and West Federal streets. A final decision to move ahead with the project was made in February.

