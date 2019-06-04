Renault delays decision on Fiat Chrysler merger
PARIS (AP) — Renault is delaying a decision on whether to launch exclusive merger talks with Fiat Chrysler.
Renault’s board said Tuesday after meeting at its headquarters near Paris that it will meet again Wednesday to “continue to study with interest” Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ merger offer.
The decision comes amid pressure from the French government and unions, and questions about what a merger would mean for Renault’s alliance with Japan’s Nissan and Mitsubishi.
