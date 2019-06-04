Ohio kayakers looking for missing swimmer find other body


June 4, 2019 at 3:05p.m.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say kayakers helping search for a swimmer who was swept away in a river in Ohio have found the body of another man.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the kayakers found the body of a 62-year-old man Monday night in the Cuyahoga River in the Cascade Valley Metro Park area of Akron.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office say the man was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officials haven’t released his name. They are investigating the death.

Authorities say searchers found the 62-year-old man’s body while looking for 24-year-old Catalino Hernandez. Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards has said Hernandez apparently was swept away while swimming in the river Sunday evening. The search for Hernandez continues.

