Ohio kayakers looking for missing swimmer find other body
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say kayakers helping search for a swimmer who was swept away in a river in Ohio have found the body of another man.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the kayakers found the body of a 62-year-old man Monday night in the Cuyahoga River in the Cascade Valley Metro Park area of Akron.
Officials with the medical examiner’s office say the man was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. Monday. Officials haven’t released his name. They are investigating the death.
Authorities say searchers found the 62-year-old man’s body while looking for 24-year-old Catalino Hernandez. Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards has said Hernandez apparently was swept away while swimming in the river Sunday evening. The search for Hernandez continues.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 12, 2018 2:38 p.m.
Authorities: Body of teen swimmer recovered from Ohio river
- June 14, 2018 midnight
Man found dead in river identified as missing kayaker
- March 12, 2013 8:39 a.m.
Body found by kayakers ID’d as missing W. Pa. man
- May 24, 2017 12:05 p.m.
2nd kayaker’s body recovered on central Ohio river
- February 22, 2017 8:33 p.m.
Body found in lake ID’d as missing Ohio township official
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.