Ohio high court to hear Coitsville Twp. case
COITSVILLE — The Ohio Supreme Court next week plans to hear a negligence case against Coitsville Township to determine who is liable in a 2013 police-vehicle collision that severely injured a Hubbard woman.
Township officials have appealed a 7th District Court of Appeals ruling that found the township liable for the Sept. 18, 2013, crash, which occurred as township officer Donald Dudley was pursuing suspected car thieves at high speeds.
Dudley had not activated his lights or sirens when his vehicle entered the intersection of McGuffey Road and Lansdowne Boulevard and collided with a vehicle driven by Renee McConnell of Hubbard, according to court filings.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 5, 2019 12:05 a.m.
coitsville Ohio Supreme Court to consider negligence case against township
- September 18, 2015 11:29 a.m.
Police pursuit leads to lawsuit
- September 19, 2015 12:02 a.m.
Driver sues officer, others in 2013 crash
- August 4, 2017 1:12 p.m.
Lawsuit over Pennsylvania municipal building mass shooting is tossed
- July 31, 2015 10:55 p.m.
Grindings remain at Canfield property
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.