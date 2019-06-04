No changes after vote recount, so McDonald Schools levy passes
WARREN — The vote count did not change from election night when the Trumbull County Board of Elections did a recount today for the McDonald Schools renewal levy, so the levy has passed.
The totals were 244 votes for the 4.3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements and 242 against.
The levy will raise $225,822 annually.
