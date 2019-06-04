Girard man faces assault, domestic violence charges

LIBERTY — A Girard man is being held in the Trumbull County jail after police say he assaulted a mother and her daughter Saturday on the 1000 block of Shannon Road.

The mother told police Michael Fluet, 34, lived with her daughter on-and-off. She said her daughter called her to the house Saturday because Fluet was destroying household items and her iPhone.

When the mother arrived, she told police she saw Fluet punch her seven-month pregnant daughter in the stomach multiple times. She tried to intervene but said Fluet grabbed her neck and knocked her to the ground, according to the police report.

Police reported they took photographs of bruises on her neck and abrasions on her arm, as well as a mark on the daughter’s chest where Fluet put out a cigarette.

A neighbor told police she witnessed the assaults.

Fluet claimed to be suicidal so he was evaluated at a hospital before being transported to the Trumbull County jail.

He was charged with assault, domestic violence and criminal endangering.