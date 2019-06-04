Girard man faces assault, domestic violence charges
LIBERTY — A Girard man is being held in the Trumbull County jail after police say he assaulted a mother and her daughter Saturday on the 1000 block of Shannon Road.
The mother told police Michael Fluet, 34, lived with her daughter on-and-off. She said her daughter called her to the house Saturday because Fluet was destroying household items and her iPhone.
When the mother arrived, she told police she saw Fluet punch her seven-month pregnant daughter in the stomach multiple times. She tried to intervene but said Fluet grabbed her neck and knocked her to the ground, according to the police report.
Police reported they took photographs of bruises on her neck and abrasions on her arm, as well as a mark on the daughter’s chest where Fluet put out a cigarette.
A neighbor told police she witnessed the assaults.
Fluet claimed to be suicidal so he was evaluated at a hospital before being transported to the Trumbull County jail.
He was charged with assault, domestic violence and criminal endangering.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 27, 2016 3:05 p.m.
Canton man bound over to Trumbull grand jury on domestic-violence charge
- May 28, 2015 10:19 a.m.
3 face domestic-violence charges after Youngstown arrests
- February 1, 2011 midnight
METRO DIGEST | Man faces assault charge for punching wife
- May 29, 2015 midnight
Police arrest 3 on domestic-violence charges
- February 24, 2016 midnight
Girard police arrest man who allegedly beat woman, threatened to sell her for crack
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.