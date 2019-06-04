Getaway driver in 2017 shooting death gets probation, jail

YOUNGSTOWN — The woman prosecutors said was the getaway driver in the June 2017, shooting death of Rae'venne Faircloth-Thomas on Oneta Street received three years probation with jail time today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The sentence of probation for Barraya Hickson, 26, was recommend by attorneys in the case to Judge Anthony Donofrio, who upheld the recommendation.

As part of her probation, Hickson must serve a 180-day jail sentence with credit for 124 days she has already served in the case.



Judge Donofrio said Hickson must serve the sentence when summer courses she is taking at Eastern Gateway Community College are completed.

Hickson pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing justice for the death of Faircloth-Thomas. Her boyfriend, Dashonti Baker, was convicted of murder in the case. He will be sentenced June 14.

Hickson entered her plea just days before Baker went on trial.

Virginia Faircloth, mother of the victim, asked the judge to hold Hickson accountable.

"I can't say nothing more than we're broken," Faircloth said. "There's no other word to describe it."

Judge Donofrio, however, said he struggled with an appropriate sentence, because of the seriousness of the crime.

"I just believe there has to be some accountability here," he said.