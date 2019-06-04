OhioMeansJobs office in Boardman closed until Friday


June 3, 2019 at 4:50p.m.

BOARDMAN — The OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County office in the Boardman Plaza will be closed at least through Friday for cleanup and repair operations after recent flooding.

The OhioMeansJobs center at Oakhill Renaissance Center, 345 Oak Hill Ave. Entrance D in Youngstown, will be open today, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

Customers can also visit OhioMeansJobs Columbiana County, located in the government services building at 7879 Dickey Drive in Lisbon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

