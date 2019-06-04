Northside Pool reopens Wednesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Northside Pool, the city’s only public pool, will open Wednesday with a Family Fun in the Sun event.
The pool at 2160 Belmont Ave. will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays with Aug. 20 being the last day.
“We’re proud of this jewel we have in the community,” said Dawn Turnage, the city’s parks and recreation director.
Admission is $1 for those up to 17 years old and $2 for adults.
The pool is used by about 1,200 people a week, Turnage said.
For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 3, 2019 11:24 p.m.
Youngstown's only pool opens Wednesday
- March 31, 2019 12:05 a.m.
The YMCA’s annual Spin-A-Thon proceeds will go to the swim lesson program
- June 8, 2017 10:25 a.m.
City's only pool WILL open for the summer
- July 23, 2007 1:16 p.m.
North Side Pool to open Friday
- September 10, 2009 12:05 a.m.
STAYING THE COURSE
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.