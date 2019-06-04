'Molotov cocktail' suspected in Campbell arson


June 3, 2019 at 1:19p.m.

CAMPBELL — Fire investigators in Campbell suspect a homemade incendiary bomb was used during an arson in the 50 block of Morley Avenue early today.

A so-called "Molotov cocktail" is made from bottles and flammable liquids.

The occupants of the house were asleep at the time but managed to escape without injury.

Firefighters responding to the blaze reported finding another device and a gas can in the vicinity of the home.

