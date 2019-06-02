UPDATE: Valley now under thunderstorm warning

Staff report

CLEVELAND

The National Weather Service has elevated its severe thunderstorm watch to a severe thunderstorm warning for several Northeast and North Central Ohio counties, including Mahoning and Trumbull. The warning is in effect until 8:13 p.m. today.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when trained storm spotters or Doppler weather radar indicate that a thunderstorm is producing or will soon produce dangerously large hail and high winds, capable of causing significant damage. Flooding also can be caused by a thunderstorm's extreme rainfall.