Valley leaders can't confirm VP Pence's remarks about Lordstown

Local officials working to find a company for the idled General Motors Lordstown complex don’t know what Vice President Mike Pence is talking about when he said Workhorse Group Inc. and an affiliated entity have the money in place to buy the plant.

James Dignan, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber president and CEO, said he “can’t imagine” the funding Workhorse has secured is “directly tied” to purchasing the idled General Motors Lordstown complex.

Dignan – who is co-chairman of the Drive It Home campaign – said Wednesday he was “surprised” to read Pence’s statements at a Tuesday event in Lancaster, Ohio, that Workhorse “just this week secured the financing to move forward to keep jobs in that community [Lordstown], and we’re going to continue to look for ways to support that.”

Dignan said he and his staff have no information on the funding.

“There are a lot of unknowns, as there are with Workhorse,” he said. “I can’t imagine it’s anything related to Lordstown."

