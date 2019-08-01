Canfield drug-testing forum Thursday night

CANFIELD

Schools Superintendent Alex Geordan said letters to administrators said “it’s about time” the district enacted a student drug-testing policy, which another said they feel is “for the betterment of our youth.”

District families who still have questions about the policy set to take effect for the 2019-20 school year can ask them at a community forum set for 6 Thursday night in the auditorium at Canfield High School, 100 Cardinal Drive.

Beginning this year, students who drive to school or participate in athletics or marching band must take initial urine tests for alcohol, nicotine or other drugs, then submit to random tests each quarter. By law, the district is not permitted to test every student in the district, Geordan said.

Failures will result in discipline and communications with failing students’ families, he said.

Read more about the plan in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.