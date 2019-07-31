Rulong calls no witnesses in Larchmont tavern case
WARREN
Jurors In the Ryan Rulong attempted murder case will return for closing arguments at 1 p.m. today after Rulong’s defense rested without calling any witnesses.
Jurors could begin deliberations on a verdict this afternoon.
Rulong, 27, of Church Hill Hubbard Road in Girard, is charged with eight counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated robbery.
He is accused of firing a gun from his pickup truck as he drove past the University at Larchmont tavern May 10, injuring several people inside the tavern. He is also charged with robbing the True North gas station at East Market Street and North Road in Howland May 14.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 30, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Attempted murder trial involving shots fired at Warren tavern to resume today
- July 29, 2019 9:55 p.m.
Attempted murder trial for Warren man underway
- May 24, 2019 midnight
Man indicted in bar shooting
- May 17, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Man accused of shooting into busy tavern held on $750,000 bond
- May 15, 2019 6:09 p.m.
Charges in shootings at University At Larchmont tavern
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.