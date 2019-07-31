Rulong calls no witnesses in Larchmont tavern case

WARREN

Jurors In the Ryan Rulong attempted murder case will return for closing arguments at 1 p.m. today after Rulong’s defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Jurors could begin deliberations on a verdict this afternoon.

Rulong, 27, of Church Hill Hubbard Road in Girard, is charged with eight counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated robbery.

He is accused of firing a gun from his pickup truck as he drove past the University at Larchmont tavern May 10, injuring several people inside the tavern. He is also charged with robbing the True North gas station at East Market Street and North Road in Howland May 14.