UPDATE | Road reopened after collision in Hubbard Township
HUBBARD — U.S. Route 62 between Bellwick Road and Lewis-Seifert Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.
Three people were hospitalized from a collision involving a truck pulling a trailer with equipment and two pickup trucks. The extent of the injuries is not known.
A state trooper said one of the pickup trucks veered left of center, causing the accident.
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.
