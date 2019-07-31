UPDATE | Road reopened after collision in Hubbard Township



Published July 31, 2019 at 10:21 a.m.
Updated July 31, 2019 at 11:58 a.m.

HUBBARD — U.S. Route 62 between Bellwick Road and Lewis-Seifert Road has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

Three people were hospitalized from a collision involving a truck pulling a trailer with equipment and two pickup trucks. The extent of the injuries is not known.

A state trooper said one of the pickup trucks veered left of center, causing the accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

