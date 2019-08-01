Repaving underway in Poland Twp.

Staff report

POLAND

The township road repaving project is underway, and trustees tentatively chose a bid for another portion of the project.

Lindy Paving of Pennsylvania was tentatively chosen to pave the roads funded by the Ohio Public Works Commission grant that the township received. Lindy also is paving the portion funded by a $4.5 million bond issue passed in November.

The roads in this part of the project include Clovermeade Avenue and Quarry Road.

The portion of the project underway is about a quarter of the way done, said Gary Diorio, project manager with engineering firm MS Consultants of Youngstown.

