NWS issues thunderstorm warning for Mahoning, Trumbull counties
YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a strong thunderstorm warning for northeastern Mahoning County and southeastern Trumbull County.
At 4:38 p.m. today, a strong thunderstorm was located over Youngstown, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea-size hail are possible.
Locations impacted include Youngstown, Boardman, Niles, Campbell, Hubbard, Vienna, Austintown, Struthers, Girard, McDonald, Poland, Lowellville, Mineral Ridge and Howland.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding.
