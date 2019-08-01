Navy SEAL Team 6 member charged in sexting case
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A member of the Navy's elite SEAL Team 6 has been charged with soliciting nude photos of women while pretending to be someone else through text messages.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Howard is accused of impersonating several different people.
The newspaper reports a general court-martial has been scheduled at Naval Station Norfolk.
Howard's attorney Michael Waddington says the case should be dismissed. He says investigators didn't find any nude photos on Howard's phone, and he passed two polygraph tests.
Waddington says the only thing linking his client to the messages is that whoever sent them said he or she was stationed in San Diego and liked to work out with kettle bells. He says that could apply to any number of SEALs.
SEAL Team 6 is famous for being the unit that killed Osama bin Laden.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 28, 2019 midnight
Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’
- November 15, 2018 6:46 p.m.
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in Green Beret's death
- December 5, 2011 midnight
Few teens text racy photos, research finds
- May 12, 2009 12:20 p.m.
Ohio judge sentences 2 teens for sexting
- December 4, 2004 midnight
NAVY SEALS U.S. officials are investigating new set of Iraqi prisoner photos
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.