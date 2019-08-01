Liberty Township national Night Out activities are Tuesday

LIBERTY — The township police department will host the National Night Out from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the old Liberty High School parking lot, 317 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

The National Night Out is a nationwide event that promotes positive relationships between the police and the communities they serve. The event will feature a parade on Shady Road at 6 p.m., followed by activities, including a police dog demonstration, emergency vehicle displays, the 910th Airlift Wing, a car show, games, music, refreshments and more.

Speakers will be police Chief Toby Meloro, Pastor Michael Constantino of New Life Christian Fellowship, schools Superintendent Joseph Nohra and Trustee Arnie Clebone. There also will be a vote on the township’s new logo.