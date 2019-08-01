Kinsman residents want answers on flooding damage
KINSMAN
Residents of Kinsman and the surrounding area filled the sanctuary of Kinsman United Methodist Church Wednesday seeking information about what they can do themselves and what is being done for them in the aftermath of the devasting July 20 flood.
The flood washed away part of the causeway that leads to homes on the east side of Kinman Lake and leaving residents stranded, a situation that was resolved by using ATVs to evacuate them.
Now, they want to know when things will get back to normal and get back into their homes.
Township, county and health officials say they are working on that, but it looks like it won’t be anytime soon.
A plan is in place to place a temporary access road across the lake that would permit property owners to get their vehicles out but not back in until a permanent structure is built along its original course.
