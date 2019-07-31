A Greatest first | Poland's Jacobson joins Greatest right out of high school

BREAKING: Source: Indians deal Bauer, add five players

July 31, 2019 at 12:15a.m.

This is special.

In the photo below is Poland's Jenna Jacobson when she first debuted as a 14-year-old in Greatest Golfer juniors play.

This week, she became the first junior ladies player to immediately join Greatest Golfer Farmers National Bank adults play in the first summer after high school.

Growing ladies Greatest play has always been an interest of ours. Jenna's decision to join right after high school is hopefully the start of more players. Thank you Jenna!

Greatest deadline to join is next Wednesday. Go to http://www.vindy.com/golf/

