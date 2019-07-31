Former fire district treasurer guilty of misappropriating funds
WARREN
Richard S. Wittkugle, former treasurer of the Eagle Joint Fire District, pleaded guilty today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to misdemeanor petty theft for misappropriating fire district funds.
The district serves Hubbard and Hubbard Township. Sentencing will be at a later date.
Wittkugle, 54, of Hillview Drive in Hubbard, was indicted on felony theft in office, grand theft and tampering with records and could have gotten prison time, but with his plea agreement, prison time is not possible.
Wittkugle has agreed to make restitution for the $2,160 he paid himself improperly. Another 25 other volunteer firefighters also received improper amounts in their once-annual pay, but prosecutors believe those firefighters were unaware of the extra pay.
Wittkugle was charged in 2018 after a police investigation revealed he had been logging extra calls to provide more money for him and certain other volunteer firefighters. The firefighters are paid per call.
The crimes occurred from Nov. 1, 2015, to Oct. 31, 2017, court records say.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 3, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Grand jury indicts Wittkugle on 3 felony theft counts
- July 20, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Fire treasurer faces theft charges; police say he mishandled $10K
- February 28, 2019 midnight
Jury trial set for July
- September 14, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Eagle Joint Fire District made changes after payroll falsifications
- July 19, 2018 2:32 p.m.
Hubbard fire department treasurer faces theft charges
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.