Bond set in Warren for aggravated burglary suspect


July 31, 2019 at 10:36a.m.

WARREN

Bond was set at $35,000 today in Warren Municipal Court for Alexis Bush, 24, of Belvedere Avenue Southeast on an aggravated burglary charge after she was accused of breaking into a home on Third Street Southwest Tuesday morning and assaulting a woman who was in bed with a man she knows.

A not guilty plea was entered for her.

