Boardman police recover stolen car near mall
BOARDMAN — Six police cruisers converged at the intersection of Market Street and
Southwoods Boulevard slowing traffic at about 11 a.m. today.
Police informed The Vindicator on the scene that they were recovering a stolen vehicle.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 12, 2003 midnight
POLICE BLOTTER
- September 7, 2005 midnight
A summary of recent criminal activity in Boardman Township:
- September 3, 2008 3:22 p.m.
A summary of recent criminal activity in Boardman
- September 4, 2008 midnight
A summary of recent criminal activity in Boardman:
- February 22, 2004 midnight
Summary of police activity for Boardman and Poland:
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.