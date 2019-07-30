Youngstown preps for Italian fest, closing streets

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown and the Youngstown Events and Citywide Special Projects Department welcomes the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival to Downtown Youngstown on Friday through Sunday. This annual event includes vendors, educational exhibits, ethnic food, and entertainment.

In preparation for this weekend, these street closures will be in effect From Wednesday at midnight through Monday at 6 a.m: Phelps to Walnut, Commerce to Boardman. In addition, a parking ban will be in effect from at 7 p.m. today until Monday at 6 a.m. NO PARKING on Commerce (both sides) from Phelps to Champion. Towing will be strictly enforced. This is necessary for the safety of the traffic flow, for the hotel and it’s parking lot.

For information about this event, visit www. http://www.younsgtownitalianfest.org or call 330-501-3171.

For information about parking bans and street closures, contact Terrill Vidale at TVidale@YoungstownOhio.Gov or by phone 330-207-0551