United Way's Success By Six program celebrates 10 years

July 30, 2019 at 11:16a.m.

CAMPBELL

The 10-year anniversary of Success by Six, a United Way youth program aimed at preparing children under six for their first year of school, was celebrated today at Campbell Elementary.

Campbell has been with the program for the entire 10 years. 

Children participating in the event were taken on a tour of the cafeteria kitchen during the celebration. 

