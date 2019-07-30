Two killed, cop hurt in shooting at Mississippi Walmart
SOUTHHAVEN, Miss.
Two people were killed and an officer was hurt in a shooting at a Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart Tuesday morning, according to ABC Memphis affiliate WATN.
The suspected shooter was shot by a Southaven officer and was hospitalized in unknown condition, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WATN.
One officer was shot but is expected to be OK, said Deborah Rosenberg, a 911 administrator for the city.
Southaven is along the Mississippi/Tennessee border and is about 13 miles south of Memphis.
