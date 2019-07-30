BREAKING: Thunderstorm warning issued for southwestern Mahoning County

Thunderstorm warning issued for southwestern Mahoning County


July 30, 2019 at 5:47p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a strong thunderstorm warning for southwestern Mahoning County.

At 5:41 p.m. today, a strong thunderstorm was reported over Hartville, 11 miles southeast of Akron, with wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

The storm could impact Sebring and Beloit in Mahoning County as well as portions of southern Portage County and northeastern Stark County.

