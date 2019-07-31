Source: Indians deal Bauer, add five players
CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade enigmatic pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati as part of a three-team deal that includes San Diego.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced.
Cleveland would get slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati and would receive outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres, the person said.
San Diego would get minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds.
Bauer is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. He threw a ball in frustration from the mound in Kansas City over the center-field wall on Sunday in what appears to be his final act with the Indians, who have been dealing with his off-beat antics for years.
Puig was involved in a brawl against Pittsburgh as the trade was coming together.
