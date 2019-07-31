RYAN DEBATE | Ryan not in favor of Medicare for all
DETROIT — During his first time speaking since his opening remarks, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan got into a verbal exchange with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont over Medicare for All.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said that union workers gave up pay raises to keep their health care and shouldn't have to surrender it.
Ryan said he favors allowing people at the age of 50 to be allowed to buy into Medicare.
Sanders said that union workers wouldn't lose anything.
Ryan said: "You don't know that."
Sanders responded: "I wrote the damn bill."
Ryan then said that Sanders doesn't know all of the union contracts in the United States.
The two are among 10 Democratic presidential candidates debating tonight on CNN.
