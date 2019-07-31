RYAN DEBATE | Ryan gives opening statement

DETROIT - U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said tonight in his opening statement at the Democratic president debate: "America is great, but not everyone can access America's greatness."

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said the economic system no longer works for people and when families sit around the kitchen table to talk about their budget they "get a pit in the middle of their stomach."

Ryan is among 10 candidates debating tonight. Another 10 Democrats will debate Wednesday.