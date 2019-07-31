RYAN DEBATE | Presidents don't meet with dictators
DETROIT
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said as president he wouldn't meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"I don't think presidents of the United States meet with dictators," said Ryan of Howland, D-13th, during tonight's presidential debate. "We saw what just happened with President Trump. He goes to the demilitarized zone with the leader of North Korea and gives him a huge photo opp and gives him global credibility."
More like this from vindy.com
- June 13, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Elected officials want success, but are cautious about talks between Trump and Kim
- May 17, 2016 10:53 p.m.
After feud with Britain's prime minister, Trump says he's open to talks with North Korea's dictator
- January 18, 2019 3:27 p.m.
Trump, North Korean leader to hold 2nd summit
- February 11, 2018 midnight
Come visit: South Korea's leader invited to North Korea
- March 8, 2018 7:16 p.m.
President Trump agrees to meet with Korea's Kim Jong Un by May
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.