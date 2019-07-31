RYAN DEBATE | Presidents don't meet with dictators

DETROIT

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said as president he wouldn't meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"I don't think presidents of the United States meet with dictators," said Ryan of Howland, D-13th, during tonight's presidential debate. "We saw what just happened with President Trump. He goes to the demilitarized zone with the leader of North Korea and gives him a huge photo opp and gives him global credibility."