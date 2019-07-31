RYAN DEBATE | Dems need agenda that's winnable
DETROIT
U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said that Democrats need to run for president on an agenda that is winnable.
Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said the other candidates talked about eliminating health care for union workers and replacing with Medicare for All and decriminalizing undocumented immigrants - and those aren't the right issues to campaign.
Ryan is among 10 Democratic presidential candidates debating tonight on CNN. Another 10 will debate Wednesday.
