Pence: Workhorse secures funding for Lordstown project

LANCASTER, OHIO — During a discussion with the media today in Lancaster, Vice President Mike Pence said Cincinnati-based Workhorse, which is trying to buy the idled General Motors plant in Lordstown, has secured financing.

"Workhorse, I learned, just this week, secured the financing to move forward to keep jobs in that community, and we’re going to continue to look for ways to support that,” Pence said.

“Well, as you know, after GM made that announcement, President Trump made it clear that we wanted to see GM do better. We’re very pleased that they stepped forward."

