Patrons testify about Larchmont bar shooting

WARREN — Several of the patrons at the University At Larchmont tavern May 10 when bullets were fired from a passing pickup truck into the tavern testified today in the Ryan Ruling attempted murder trial.

One was Jim Grabosky, who testified that he initially ducked down when he heard shots. But moments later, he stood up and asked, "Is everyone OK?"

That's when he felt what he thought was a gunshot to his back.

"When I was hit, I thought I was done," Grabosky said, adding that the location of the injury suggested he had been hit near his heart.

Defense attorney Michael Scala then pointed to a medical chart suggesting that the injury Grabosky suffered was a superficial wound not caused by a gunshot.

"I've got a picture if you want to see it," Grabosky said of the wound to his back.

Rulong is charged with eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault, as well as one count of aggravated robbery accusing him of a separate offense at the True North gas station May 14. The trial resumes this afternoon.

