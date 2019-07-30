BREAKING: Dad gets 11 years for brain damage to son

Jared Hughes may face 2-to-5 years for shooting at vehicle


July 30, 2019 at 12:28p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Jared Hughes, son of former city police chief Jimmy Hughes, may only serve two years of a stipulated five-year sentence for shooting a gun at another vehicle on the highway.

Hughes pleaded guilty this afternoon before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Donofrio to felony counts of discharging a firearm near a prohibited premises, which includes a firearm specification, and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle.

Hughes could face up to 5 1/2 years on the charges. As part of "lengthy negotiations," attorneys agreed on a total five-year sentence. Prosecutors also agreed not to object to Hughes' early release after two years have been served.

Judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation in Hughes case.

He's set to be sentenced Aug. 30.

