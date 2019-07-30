DeWine signs measure legalizing hemp cultivation in Ohio
COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that allows for the cultivation of industrial hemp and legalizes the manufacture and sale of CBD products derived from the plant.
Ohio’s leading farm group applauded the signing of the bill today by the Republican governor.
The Ohio Farm Bureau says industrial hemp will give farmers another crop option and potential revenue stream that could offset “years of declining commodity prices.”
Hemp contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol found in marijuana, another plant in the cannabis family. CBD products, which are touted for their therapeutic effects, can contain just .3 percent THC under the new law.
Ohio’s Department of Agriculture must create rules for a hemp program before farmers can begin planting.
The federal government legalized hemp cultivation last year.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 26, 2019 5:07 p.m.
Pacific Wellness to offer topical products with CBD
- March 31, 2019 midnight
Ohio Senate passes bill legalizing hemp and hemp product
- December 13, 2018 2:45 p.m.
With OK from Congress, US hemp market set to boom
- January 29, 2014 12:15 a.m.
Government to allow farmers to grow hemp
- June 9, 2014 midnight
Uncertainty dominates new hemp market
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.