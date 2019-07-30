BREAKING: Dad gets 11 years for brain damage to son

Boardman man charged with inducing panic


July 30, 2019 at 12:49p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township man appeared in Mahoning County Area Court today on charges of using weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic.

Police responded to multiple sounds of gunfire Friday night on Stadler Avenue.

At the same time, Youngstown police informed Boardman police a man threatened to kill himself with an AR-15 rifle near this location.

When police arrived, Jacob Morgan, 30, of Boardman was sitting holding a beer next to several holes in the ground that were still smoking.

Police noted he appeared to be intoxicated.

Morgan was determined to be a threat to himself and others and police transported him to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He has a pretrial set for Aug. 20 before Judge Joseph M. Houser.

