Boardman death scene: Had been using drugs, witness says

BOARDMAN

The woman arrested at the scene of a death in Boardman told police that they had been using drugs Saturday night, according to police reports.

Police responded to reports of a woman not breathing Sunday evening. Tanisha Robbins, 42, was confirmed dead at the scene.

When police arrived, they observed Charles Ratliff, 78, of Youngstown, leaving the apartment holding a tan purse. Police order him back inside.

Kellie Handy, 38, of Youngstown, told police that she and Robbins had used Xanax, smoked crack and drank lots of alcohol the night before.

Ratliff told police that Handy, whom he is seeing, did not answer the phone all night so he went to her house. When Handy showed him that Robbins was unresponsive, Ratliff advises Handy to call the police.

When asked about the purse, he said that he took it to his truck to help Handy prepare to leave.

Officers conducted a search of Ratliff’s vehicle and Handy’s purse and found a crack pipe, a prescription for Xanax that belonged to Robbins and a substance that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Ratliff was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence. He was unable to post his $8,000 bond.

Handy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug abuse. She was unable to post her $4,250 bond.

Both are being lodged in jail pending their court appearances.