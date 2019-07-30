BREAKING: Dad gets 11 years for brain damage to son

Bloomfield Twp. road has reopened


July 30, 2019 at 12:36p.m.

BLOOMFIELD — The Trumbull County Engineer has announced that North Park Avenue is now open. It has been closed earlier this month for a culvert replacement.

