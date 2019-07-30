Bloomfield Twp. road has reopened
BLOOMFIELD — The Trumbull County Engineer has announced that North Park Avenue is now open. It has been closed earlier this month for a culvert replacement.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2015 3:14 p.m.
Trumbull County road reopens
- July 10, 2019 12:51 p.m.
Braceville Twp. road has reopened
- June 11, 2019 9:05 a.m.
Berlin Twp. road reopened after morning accident
- March 19, 2015 10 a.m.
County Line Donley Road reopened
- April 22, 2016 3:40 p.m.
Vienna Twp. road has reopened
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.