Amazon center to bring 800-plus jobs to Pittsburgh area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania says Amazon plans to establish a warehouse and distribution facility in the Pittsburgh area that will bring more than 800 jobs to the region.
Gov. Tom Wolf said Amazon will open a nonsortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township near Pittsburgh International Airport and has committed to investing more than $30 million into the project.
Amazon says on its website that employees at nonsortable fulfillment centers pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.
The company is getting $1.6 million in job creation tax credits from the state.
Pittsburgh was one of the finalists for a new Amazon headquarters the company decided in 2018 to split between Long Island City in Queens, N.Y., and Arlington, Va.
