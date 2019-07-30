BREAKING: Dad gets 11 years for brain damage to son

Amazon center to bring 800-plus jobs to Pittsburgh area


July 30, 2019 at 1:48p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania says Amazon plans to establish a warehouse and distribution facility in the Pittsburgh area that will bring more than 800 jobs to the region.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Amazon will open a nonsortable fulfillment center in Findlay Township near Pittsburgh International Airport and has committed to investing more than $30 million into the project.

Amazon says on its website that employees at nonsortable fulfillment centers pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.

The company is getting $1.6 million in job creation tax credits from the state.

Pittsburgh was one of the finalists for a new Amazon headquarters the company decided in 2018 to split between Long Island City in Queens, N.Y., and Arlington, Va.

