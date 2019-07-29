Warren council committee to meet Tuesday on flooding


July 29, 2019 at 12:20p.m.

WARREN

The Warren City Council water/water pollution control chairman Daniel Sferra has called a special meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE, regarding the flooding problems in neighborhoods.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000