Trial starts for man accused of stealing two diamonds

YOUNGSTOWN

Jury selection is underway today for a man accused of stealing two diamonds worth $25,000 and leading police on a chase.

Mark Greene, 43, of Philadelphia, is charged with aggravated robbery and failure to comply in the January 2018 robbery of the Jared jewelry store on Market Street in Boardman.

Township police chased Greene to the West Side of Youngstown where he abandoned his car on Mahoning Avenue after colliding with another car.

Greene eluded a manhunt and was not arrested until May of 2018 in Philadelphia.