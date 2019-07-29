Today's Vindicator headlines

More than 200 people made a stand and took a stroll in the fight against drug addiction in Warren on Sunday. The fourth annual Walk Against Heroin took place at the Warren Community Amphitheater. The event attract many recovering addicts, including a member of the Youngstown Board of Education. Representatives from recovery centers also attended to offer their support.

In Canfield, a fire at the Summit Plaza off Route 224 severely damaged several businesses Sunday. Among businesses suffering damage were Toula's Bridal and Formal Wear, a beauty shop and an auto dealership. The fire was reported about noon, and no one was injured. Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Don Hutchison said officials will return to the scene today to try to determine a cause. Hutchison said he believes most of the businesses are a total loss.

In Boardman on Sunday night, a 42-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment on Lemans Drive off Shield Road. Two people inside the apartment were arrested on drug charges. Boardman police did not release details Sunday night on the identity of the victim or those arrested or the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

In Trumbull County, the attorney for convicted killer AUstin Burke is appealing Burke's murder conviction to the Ohio Supreme Court. Burke was convicted last year in the killing of Brandon Sample.

In sports, both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Indians fell to defeat in their games Sunday.

