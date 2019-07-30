Suspected Liberty bank robber also faces federal charge

LIBERTY — The Youngstown man who faces charges in Girard Municipal Court after trying to rob the Home Savings Vank now faces one federal count of an armed bank robbery attempt.

According to a complaint unsealed today, investigators reviewed security footage revealing that Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, fired one gun shot into the ceiling of the Home Savings bank, and then pointed the gun at the bank tellers.

George Bednar, the township police officer working as security while off-duty, shot Hawkins, who fled the bank without taking any money, according to investigators. He was apprehended in the parking lot of Jimmy’s Italian Specialties and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for his injuries.

A 9 mm pistol was found in the bushes near the parking lot of the bank.

The complaint states Hawkins told investigators he walked from the east side of Youngstown to try and rob the bank because he needed money.

The Youngstown Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force assisted the township police with the investigation. An agent with the Youngstown FBI brought the federal charge against Hawkins.

Hawkins’ bond was also set at $1 million at municipal court for charges of felonious assault, aggravated robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hawkins is scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge George J. Limbert.