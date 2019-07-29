Six-year term recommended for man in series of police episodes

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors are recommending a six-year prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to 11 total charges for three separate incidents from late September to Valentine's Day.

Judge Anthony D'Apolito took the pleas today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Alexander Blandon Jr., 35, of Elm Street.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Blandon was arrested by city police in September; drove a bullet riddled car through an OVI checkpoint in December; and was arrested by state troopers in February.

In all three arrested he had painkillers and fentanyl. He had more than 735 painkillers combined in the three arrests and had over 200 prescriptions in his car in the February arrest, none of which belonged to him.

He was able to post bond twice but is currently in the county jail.